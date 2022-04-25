Coimbatore (TN), Apr 25 (PTI) Around 500 BJP workers on Monday protested at the district collectorate here condemning the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait in Vellalore town panchayat office by a DMK councillor a couple of days ago.

The agitators led by BJP Tamil Nadu treasurer S R Sekhar and South District President K Vasantharajan raised slogans condemning the councillor's act and demanded that the portrait be placed back in the office immediately.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G & Nord Buds India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

In a petition submitted to the collector, Vasantharajan wanted the administration to take steps to place the PM's portrait in all town panchayat offices in the district or allow the party workers to carry it out.

The workers also demanded a case be registered against councillor Kanagaraj and another DMK worker for removing the portrait.

Also Read | ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 JRF, RA, Research Scientist Job Vacancies at isro.gov.in; Know Salary and Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)