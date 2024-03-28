New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received a letter of award from its 'Distribution Unit' for setting up a 150MW wind solar hybrid project with an investment of Rs 1,825 crore.
The renewable energy project will supply power at a tariff of Rs 3.65 per kWh, a BSE filing stated.
Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.
"...the company has received Letter of Award from Torrent Power Limited-Distribution Unit for setting up of 150 MW (RE Power) Grid-Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Projects under Greenshoe option," it stated.
The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Bm facebook-sm" onclick="PopupCenter(this.href,'Latest News | Torrent Power Gets Letter of Award to Supply 150 MW Renewable Energy via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/latest-news-torrent-power-gets-letter-of-award-to-supply-150-mw-renewable-energy-5853404.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/latest-news-torrent-power-gets-letter-of-award-to-supply-150-mw-renewable-energy-5853404.html" title="Share on Facebook">