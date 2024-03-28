Latest News | Torrent Power Gets Letter of Award to Supply 150 MW Renewable Energy

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received a letter of award from its 'Distribution Unit' for setting up a 150MW wind solar hybrid project with an investment of Rs 1,825 crore.

Agency News PTI| Mar 28, 2024 08:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Torrent Power Gets Letter of Award to Supply 150 MW Renewable Energy

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received a letter of award from its 'Distribution Unit' for setting up a 150MW wind solar hybrid project with an investment of Rs 1,825 crore.

The renewable energy project will supply power at a tariff of Rs 3.65 per kWh, a BSE filing stated.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

"...the company has received Letter of Award from Torrent Power Limited-Distribution Unit for setting up of 150 MW (RE Power) Grid-Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Projects under Greenshoe option," it stated.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Bm facebook-sm" onclick="PopupCenter(this.href,'Latest News | Torrent Power Gets Letter of Award to Supply 150 MW Renewable Energy via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/latest-news-torrent-power-gets-letter-of-award-to-supply-150-mw-renewable-energy-5853404.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/latest-news-torrent-power-gets-letter-of-award-to-supply-150-mw-renewable-energy-5853404.html" title="Share on Facebook">

Latest News | Torrent Power Gets Letter of Award to Supply 150 MW Renewable Energy

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received a letter of award from its 'Distribution Unit' for setting up a 150MW wind solar hybrid project with an investment of Rs 1,825 crore.

Agency News PTI| Mar 28, 2024 08:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Torrent Power Gets Letter of Award to Supply 150 MW Renewable Energy

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received a letter of award from its 'Distribution Unit' for setting up a 150MW wind solar hybrid project with an investment of Rs 1,825 crore.

The renewable energy project will supply power at a tariff of Rs 3.65 per kWh, a BSE filing stated.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

"...the company has received Letter of Award from Torrent Power Limited-Distribution Unit for setting up of 150 MW (RE Power) Grid-Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Projects under Greenshoe option," it stated.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

The contract for supply of power will be 25 years from the commissioning of the project.

The annual CUF (capacity utilisation factor) will not be less than 50 per cent for any year during the term of the PPA and rated power capacity of wind and solar will be in the ratio of 2:1.

To meet the 50 per cent CUF requirement, the company plans to install 245 MW of wind and solar capacity projects against a contracted capacity of 150 MW, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Aadujeevitham
200K+ searches
RR vs DC
200K+ searches
JEE Main
100K+ searches
Good Friday
50K+ searches
Goat Life
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News dget">

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly