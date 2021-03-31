New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said it will cover COVID-19 vaccination costs of all of its employees and their families.

The company will reimburse the expenses incurred for both the doses of approximately 25,000 members, which includes employees, their family and contract employees, TKM said in a statement.

Considering that vaccination is crucial in the fight against the pandemic, an employee can choose to reimburse the costs of the vaccinations or get them free of charge at company identified health care facility, whichever is convenient, it added.

Commenting on the move, TKM Vice President, Human Resources and Services Group Shankara G said,"Our employees are our most valued asset and we place utmost importance to improve the quality of life of our workforce and their families."

With this gesture, he said,"We aim to safeguard the health and safety of all our employees, their family members and the community at large."

Shankara G said TKM continuously evaluates and introduces unique welfare measures over and above the statutory requirements in addition to providing a conducive working environment.

"Especially during the pandemic, we ensured uninterrupted support by providing facilities ranging from critical health programs and priority doctor-on-call, mental and physical awareness to manage their health needs from home thereby reducing the load on local hospitals," he added.

