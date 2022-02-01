Agartala, Feb 1 (PTI) Tripura reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 64 more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 1,00,364, a senior health official said here.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 902 as six more patients succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, the official said.

The state's positivity rate now is 3.41 per cent. "Altogether 4,196 swabs were taken up for COVID test in the last 24 hours and 143 persons tested positive for COVID-19", said state surveillance officer Dr Deep Debbarma.

Tripura currently has 3,525 active COVID-19 cases, while 95,869 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

On Monday the state had reported 79 new cases and four deaths.

With COVID-19 infections declining gradually, the state government has extended the timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to 10 pm to 5 am from Tuesday. This will continue till February 10.

The attendance in government and private offices has been made 100 per cent while multiplexes, gymnasiums, sports complex are allowed to open with 50 per cent strength, according to an official notification issued here Monday night.

Business establishments, restaurants, eateries and shopping malls are allowed to function with 50 per cent strength till 9 pm, it added.

