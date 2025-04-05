Jhansi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his wife died after their motorcycle was allegedly run over by a truck in the Baragaon area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Raju Yadav and his wife Ram Devi (30), who ran a small snack shop along the Jhansi-Khajuraho highway and lived in the Kochhabhanwar area, were crushed under the truck while returning home.

Circle Officer (Sadar) LK Gautam said the accident occurred on the Digara bypass. The couple died on the spot.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle after the accident and fled. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case against the accused driver.

