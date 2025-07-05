Faridabad, Jul 5 (PTI) Two men were allegedly posing as the Faridabad deputy commissioner with his photo as their WhatsApp display picture and demanding money from a city resident, police said on Saturday

Both the accused were arrested from Delhi on Friday and Saturday and police are questioning them, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the police, on July 3, an FIR was registered based on a complaint that they were demanding Rs 50,000 by using his photo as their display picture.

An FIR was registered at cyber-crime police station, they added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Jamtin Khup Hakip (26) and Anthony (26), both natives of Manipur and currently living in Munirka in Delhi, were arrested, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)