Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Two suspected criminals, including a cattle smuggler, were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said.

Lakhit Ali alias Liaqat, a resident of Sira Manjla village in Ramnagar and a cattle smuggler, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on the orders of the Udhampur district magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

The accused stands booked in a number of cases related to cattle smuggling and has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the district, he said.

Raman Kumar, a resident of Kathar village of Arnia, was also detained under the PSA in Jammu district, the spokesperson said.

"Kumar is a notorious criminal with a history of violent and heinous offences. Despite multiple arrests and legal actions, he has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the law and continued his involvement in criminal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace and security," he said.

Routine legal measures failed to deter Kumar's unlawful conduct and, therefore, his preventive detention under the PSA was deemed necessary to protect public order and prevent further criminal acts, the official said.

Multiple FIRs are registered against the accused who was lodged in the district jail, Udhampur, after his detention, he said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

