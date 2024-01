Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 20 students injured after a school bus going on an educational tour rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on the Sumerpur bypass when the bus carrying 52 passengers, including students, teachers and staff, was going from Mehsana in Gujarat to Ramdevra in Jaisalmer, they added.

The bus collided with a truck moving ahead. On receiving the information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and rescued the bodies and rushed the injured to hospital.

They later shifted the damaged vehicles to the roadside and resumed the traffic movement.

Prakash (60) and Vipul Bhai (25) travelling in the bus died in the accident, while 20 schoolchildren got injured, SHO Sumerpur Laxman Singh said.

Eleven injured children were taken to Shivganj Hospital, while nine others who were seriously injured were referred to Sirohi, the SHO said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted once the family members arrive here.

