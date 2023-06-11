Mangaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) A teacher and a staff of the education department were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a mini bus near Jakkanamakki in Udupi district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Subbanna Ganiga, first grade assistant at the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) and Soma Shekhar, physical education teacher at Indira Nagar School in Udupi.

Police said the occupants of the car were returning from Channagiri after attending a marriage function when a private bus on its way to Agumbe from Udupi collided with their vehicle.

All the four persons in the car were taken to hospital by local people. Subbanna Ganiga and Soma Shekhar died on the way to the hospital, while two others including the car driver were shifted to Manipal hospital.

The condition of the two injured persons, Sudarashan, a teacher and driver Sathish, are stated to be critical.

A case has been registered at the Hebri police station.

