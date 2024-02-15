Hamirpur (HP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), officials said on Thursday.

Neeraj Kumar of Bhira and Som Prakash of Shimla were arrested by the vigilance department on Wednesday night. They had purchased the papers from Ravi Kumar, the dismissed inspector of Himachal Road Transport Corporation, they added.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for 131 Managerial and Other Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply.

The duo took the exam question papers from Kumar before the examination and topped the list of the clerical grade examination of HP state secretariat held in April 2023, the officials said.

With the latest arrests, the number of arrests made in connection with paper leak of the clerical grade examination of HP secretariat has increased to eight.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the vigilance department had earlier arrested six persons in this case including Kumar, the main conspirator Uma Azad, and Sohan who ran a dhaba near the commission's headquarters.

They had allegedly leaked the papers of the Secretariat Clerk grade examination, the results of which are still pending. The arrests were made after the question papers leaked from their mobiles were traced, officials had said.

The other arrested included the wife, sister and brother-in-law of Kumar. They had secured good marks in the examination but less marks in the typing test.

The erstwhile HPSSC, Hamirpur was scrapped in February 2023, two months after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022 when the vigilance department arrested senior assistant at the commission Uma Azad with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh cash.

Later the HPSSC was replaced by Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)