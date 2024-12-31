Jalna, Dec 31 (PTI) Two solar power projects have been set up under a Maharashtra government scheme for farmers in Jalna district in Hiwardi and Keligavan villages, an official said on Tuesday.

The 6 MW solar project at Hiwardi, installed within a 5 km radius of agriculture-dominated substations, is already operational and supplying electricity to 30 villages, benefiting 2,570 agricultural connections.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of SpaDeX Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments This Year.

The 5 MW project at Keligavan village will become operational from Wednesday, said district collector Shrikrishna Panchal.

These projects were launched under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

"Currently, agricultural consumers receive electricity on a rotational basis during day and night. Farmers have been demanding uninterrupted daytime power to reduce inconvenience. These solar projects will cater to this need," said Superintending Engineer, MSEDCL in Jalna, Sanjay Sarag.

He said 26 solar projects with a combined capacity of 126 MW are being established in Jalna district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)