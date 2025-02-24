Sultanpur (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A man and his neighbour were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Roshan Lal Nishad (40) and Shiv Prasad Nishad (33), both residents of Bhatpura village.

According to a police officer, the accident took place near Balaipur under Maharua police station limits in Ambedkar Nagar at around 5 pm on Sunday. The victims were returning home after distributing Nishad's daughter's wedding cards when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle.

Locals rushed them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said. Roshan Lal's daughter's wedding was scheduled for March 3.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added.

