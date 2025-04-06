New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Two separate fire incidents were reported on Sunday evening, prompting quick response from the fire department, an official said.

No casualties were reported in either case, the Delhi Fire Service official said.

The first fire broke out in a park near a society in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara around 6.24 pm.

Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control swiftly, preventing any damage to nearby properties.

The second incident occurred shortly after in the Shaheen Bagh area, where a fire was reported in the bushes of an empty plot. The fire department received the call at 6:37 pm and promptly dispatched a team to the site.

The flames were doused without any injuries or major damage.

While the exact cause of the fires is yet to be determined, officials suspect dry vegetation and rising temperatures could be contributing factors.

