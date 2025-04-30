Nahan (HP) Apr 30 (PTI) Two trekkers from Chandigarh were rescued on Wednesday after they had gone missing while trekking the Churdhar valley in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district to reach Chureshwer Maharaj temples, police said.

"After an intense search of over 30 hours, the missing trackers were rescued from Churdhar valley by the teams of Nohra Dhar and Chaupal Police stations, with the help of local residents," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarter Ramakant Thakur, who is also holding the charge of Sangrah, told the PTI on Wednesday.

According to the police, late on Monday night, a trekker from Chandigarh, Dheeraj reported on emergency helpline 112 that two of his companions, Shubham and Prabhjot, had gone missing in Churdhar Valley while trekking.

He had reported that "a group of six trekkers including him had started trekking Churdhar Peak from the Nohradhar side on Monday but their two companions Shubham and Prabhjot separated from the group.

The family members of the trekkers have been informed. Rescued trackers told police that they lost their way due to heavy fog and bad weather.

The Sirmaur police administration has repeatedly appealed to all tourists and devotees to travel to Churdhar in groups, take information about the weather and keep in mind the limitations of mobile networks and difficulties of the routes during trekking.

The weather conditions in Churdhar Valley are always challenging and unpredictable.

