Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday unveiled the nameboard of a popular city street renamed after the late singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, here.

Popularly known as SPB, the veteran had sung over 40,000 movie songs in languages, including Tamil, Hindi and Telugu and died in September 2020 while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The M K Stalin-led DMK government had recently issued an order renaming Kamdar Nagar Main Road, where the singer used to reside in the city's Nungambakkam locality as SP Balasubrahmanyam Salai in honour of the late musician.

On Tuesday, the deputy CM unveiled the nameboard of SP Balasubrahmanyam Salai and later visited the singer's house and paid floral tributes to SPB's portrait, an official release said.

Among others, the family members of Balasubrahmanyam were present.

