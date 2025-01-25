Dehradun, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighters, Constitution makers and statehood agitators on the eve of Republic Day, describing the occasion as a celebration of the making of India's Constitution.

"It reminds us of the sacrifice and martyrdom of our freedom fighters. This occasion also inspires us to realise the dreams of patriots and pledge to be committed to our goals," Dhami said in a message to the state's people.

"Under the Constitution, it is also the responsibility of all of us that we always remain committed to the basic democratic ideals of justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood," he added.

The state government is committed to realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once said during a visit to Kedarnath that the third decade of this century belonged to Uttarakhand, Dhami further said.

"The prime minister's inspiring statement has infused the people of Uttarakhand with new energy and enthusiasm. The central government is providing unprecedented support in every field for the development of the state. We are committed to make Devbhoomi (land of gods) Uttarakhand a leading state and realising the vision of the prime minister," he said.

The chief minister said the Uttarakhand government was preparing to implement independent India's first uniform civil code.

"Uttarakhand is going to be the first state in the country to implement a uniform civil code. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi. Effective steps have been taken to maintain the original form of Devbhoomi," he said.

He added that the National Games to be held in the state for the first time this month would provide better opportunities to athletes.

The chief minister also said a favourable environment for industries was being created with policy reforms to attract investors.

Employment has been accorded priority. In the past three years, more than 19,000 posts were filled in various departments in the government sector. The recruitment process for the remaining vacant posts is in progress, Dhami said.

