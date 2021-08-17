New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Health-tech company Ultrahuman on Tuesday said it has raised USD 17.5 million (about Rs 130 crore) in funding from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and Utsav Somani's iSeed fund.

Angel investors including Tiger Global's Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar and Mohit Gupta (Zomato), Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini (Unacademy), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), and Vikram Dhingra (Unbound) also participated in the series B round, a statement said.

The company, which has raised USD 25 million till date, will use the funds for geographical expansion and to improve its biomarker technology, the statement added.

The Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable helps people optimise their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers. The Ultrahuman wearable was launched in June 2021. Ultrahuman was founded by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal.

"Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance,” Ultrahuman founder and CEO Mohit Kumar said.

Navroz D Udwadia, co-founder of Falcon Edge Capital, said the founders' thoughtfulness around user interface/design and consumer experience is inspiring.

"We are thrilled to back what could be a pioneering biomarker-driven global healthcare business. Their dual obsessiveness around product engineering and customer experience is already showing results in terms of product market fit and retention," he added.

