New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand of Rs 5.51 crore, including interest, for non-submission of certain statutory declaration forms, and delivery proofs.

The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Nanded, has levied a demand on non-submission of certain statutory declaration forms and delivery proofs in the case of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd, merged with the company with effect from December 30, 2023, United Spirits Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | International Fact-Checking Day 2024 Date, Origin, History and Significance: Know About the Important Observance Focused on Countering the Growing Misinformation in the World.

The quantum of demand is Rs 5.51 crore, including interest of Rs 2.99 crore, it added.

"The company will be contesting the matter by filing a rectification application or appeal before higher authorities," United Spirits said.

Also Read | New Financial Year 2024-25 Starts on April 1: Here’s Why Banks in India Are Shut on the First Day of April Month.

Based on its risk-assessment process, the company said, "It believes it has a good case and does not expect any material financial implication".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)