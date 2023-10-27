Latest News | UP: 17-year-old Found Dead in Pond in Sultanpur, Family Suspect Murder

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old youth was found in a pond near a village here on Friday, with family members of the deceased suspecting it to be a case of murder, police said.

Police have made one arrest and are looking for two other accused, they said.

The deceased, Vikas, was a resident of Karia Bajhna of Jaisinghpur police station area of the district, police said.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of Vikas's father, and arrested the main accused, Rakesh Verma. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

According to the police, Vikas Chauhan (17) had left his house on Wednesday morning, and had not returned since then.

The family members searched for him but could not find him. They then lodged a missing report at Jaisinghpur police station.

On Friday, a villager who had gone to Harihartara pond, saw a dead body in it and informed the family members.

When the father of the deceased took the body out, he found injury marks on his son's face, police said.

On receiving information about the dead body, SHO of Jaisinghpur Premchandra Singh reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Vikas's mother, Rita, alleged that four months ago Verma had had come to their house and threatened to kill her son due to some issue over a girl.

Circle officer Prashant Singh said the main accused, Rakesh Verma, has been arrested. Efforts are on to nab two other accused persons, he said. Singh added that cause of death will be known after post-mortem.

