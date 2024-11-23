Sultanpur (UP), Nov 23 (PTI): Three people, including a woman and her son, were killed in two separate road accidents here on Saturday, police said.

In the first incident, a 22-year-old man, identified as Pritam Patel from Damri village in Pratapgarh district, died after his bike collided with a culvert in the Lambhua police station area. Patel was on his way to attend a wedding in Sarai Makar Kola village when his bike lost control near a petrol pump on Baba Janwaria Nath Dham Road.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Locals rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Lambhua, where doctors declared him dead," SHO Akhand Dev Mishra said. The police have informed the family and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In the second incident, a JCB machine collided with a motorcycle on the Tanda-Banda National Highway near Bawra Madhavpur village, killing a woman and her son.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to police, Usha Devi (40) and her son Saurabh (17), residents of Balipur village in Ambedkar Nagar district, were returning home from the Sultanpur civil court when the accident occurred.

The collision caused Usha Devi to fall into a roadside ditch while Saurabh was crushed under the JCB, leaving both dead on the spot, the police said.

"The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the families have been informed," Jayasinhpur SHO Anirudh Singh said.

Investigations into both accidents are underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)