Raebareli, November 23: Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village here on Saturday evening, police said. Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.

Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said. Accident Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Woman Killed As Minor Loses Control of Speeding Car, Rams Vehicle Into Her in Bisrakh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Rae Bareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)