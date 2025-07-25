Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised that the state's power infrastructure is no longer merely a technical or administrative matter, but a reflection of public trust and a key indicator of government responsiveness.

During a high-level review meeting with officials of the Power Department, Adityanath warned against tripping, overbilling, and unwarranted power cuts.

"Every form of negligence must be addressed immediately. The power system is not just about transformers and wires, it's about public trust," the chief minister said, directing urgent reforms and improvements.

In June 2025, Uttar Pradesh met a record peak power demand of 31,486 MW and supplied 16,930 million units, the government said in a statement. Despite soaring temperatures and humidity, uninterrupted power was reportedly provided—24 hours in urban areas, 21.5 hours in tehsils, and 18 hours in rural regions.

Adityanath ordered comprehensive technical audits of all power feeders, instructing officials to identify weak points and fix them without delay. He stressed the need to enhance transformer capacity wherever overloading is occurring and underscored the importance of resolving consumer complaints in a timely and effective manner.

"There is no shortage of resources. A record-breaking budget has been allocated to strengthen power generation, transmission, and distribution," he said. Accountability must be ensured at every level, he added, following a review with the Managing Directors of all DISCOMs.

Highlighting issues in billing, Adityanath said inflated or incorrect electricity bills are unacceptable. "Every consumer must receive a clear, accurate bill on time. Errors in billing erode public trust and tarnish the department's credibility," he stated.

Officials informed him that over 31 lakh consumers have been connected to smart meters, and implementation is progressing rapidly at the block level. The chief minister also directed a phased reduction of technical and commercial (line) losses and called on each DISCOM to prepare a focused strategy to address them. He urged the speedy modernisation of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

On the power generation front, officials reported that Uttar Pradesh's current installed capacity stands at 11,595 MW across thermal, hydro, renewable, and centrally supported projects. With upcoming units like Ghatampur and Meja, capacity is expected to rise to 16,000 MW in two years. Renewable energy is also set to cross the 100 MW mark. Adityanath directed continuous monitoring and timely completion of these projects.

Focusing on agriculture, Adityanath called for faster separation of agricultural feeders and directed that all farm tubewells be transitioned to solar power under the PM KUSUM Yojana. This, he said, would provide long-term relief to farmers and reduce dependency on conventional power.

Concluding the meeting, Adityanath reminded officials, "It is our responsibility to ensure electricity is delivered to every citizen transparently, promptly, and without discrimination."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)