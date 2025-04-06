Noida, Apr 5 (PTI) A sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly accepting bribe from a man in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Ram Badan Singh said that Gol Chakkar Chowki in-charge Pradeep Gautam was caught on camera taking bribe.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, Singh said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Gautam was suspended with immediate effect. A case has been registered under various sections including corruption. A departmental inquiry is also being conducted against him, Singh added.

