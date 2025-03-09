Amethi (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against four women and a couple following allegations of unlawful religious conversion activities, police said on Sunday.

Residents of a village under Jagdishpur police station area reported that a prayer meeting was being held on the second floor of a house, allegedly involving Christian missionary activities and enticements for conversion, they said.

Musafirkhana Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Singh said, “We raided the location and detained several men and women for questioning. Books related to religious conversion were recovered from the scene."

The accused have been booked under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, he said.

"The alleged leader of the group, Kishore and his wife Rinki are residents of Lucknow, while the four women assisting them are local residents," the officer said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

