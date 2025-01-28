Bareilly (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Police have taken a man into custody for allegedly trying to rape a 16-year-old girl in the Sirauli police station area of Bareilly district, officials said on Monday.

The family members caught the accused after the girl raised an alarm and handed him over to the police after a thrashing, they added.

Sirauli police station SHO Prayagraj Singh said based on a complaint lodged by the family members, a case has been registered against the accused.

The minor girl was giving water to a buffalo at her house in Sirauli town on Sunday when the accused entered the house and tried to rape her, Mirganj circle officer Anjani Kumar Tiwari said.

When the girl raised an alarm, the accused gagged her and threw her to the ground. Hearing the noise, the family members rushed to the scene, thrashed the accused, and handed him over to the cops, the officer said.

