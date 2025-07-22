Lucknow, July 22 (PTI) A high-level panel has recommended issuing Letters of Comfort (LoC) for investment proposals worth Rs 1,829.09 crore under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The recommendations were made by the High-Level Empowered Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, during a meeting held at Lok Bhawan on Monday.

A Letter of Comfort (LOC) is the commitment of the state government that incentives are provided on fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria and other approved provisions under a particular scheme.

The recommended proposals pertain to six major districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Unnao, Rae Bareli, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Mirzapur and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

These applications were received through the Nivesh Mitra portal between February and June 2025, which were submitted by reputed companies from various sectors, the statement issued here said.

These recommendations for LOCs fall under three industrial categories -- mega - Rs Rs 1,225.33 crore across sectors like iron & steel, textiles and handicrafts, and food processing, super mega - Rs 549.26 crore for steel products, and large - Rs 54.50 crore in electronics, electricals, and consumer durables, it added.

Emphasising the need for administrative efficiency, the Chief Secretary directed officials to eliminate procedural delays, ensuring rapid conversion of these proposals into ground-level projects.

He stressed that bottlenecks at any stage would be taken seriously.

