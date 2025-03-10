New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated around 48 acres of land for the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant at a new location under YEIDA based on the firm's request to cut down on infrastructure and associated procedural delays, according to an official letter issued by local authorities.

Earlier UP government's Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had issued a letter of intent (LoI) to allocate 50 acres of land parcel in Sector 10 for HCL-Foxconn OSAT joint venture Vama Sundari.

However, HCL requested YEIDA to allocate land at a different location due to the anticipated delay due to the ongoing land acquisition process and establishing basic infrastructure in Sector 10.

"In response to your request made...we are pleased to inform you that a revised land pocket of approximately 48 acres is planned for your project in sector 28 of YEIDA," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh in the LoI issued to HCL for Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited on March 6.

The LoI to Vama Sundari for the land parcel has been issued for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) for display driver integrated circuit.

Queries sent to YEIDA CEO, HCL, and Foxconn in this regard elicited no immediate reply.

Vama Sundari will be the first chip production unit that is proposed to be set up in Uttar Pradesh.

