Pilibhit (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment for double murder in Pilibhit District Jail died late on Friday night during treatment in the district hospital, a jail official said on Saturday.

Jail Superintendent Sanjay Rai told journalists that in 2015, two persons named Ved Prakash and Kallu were murdered in the Andaha village in Kotwali Deoria, in which the court sentenced six people, including Kedarnath (70), to life imprisonment on July 25, 2023. Kedarnath was serving his sentence since then.

He said that the convict was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment. On Friday evening, Kedarnath's health suddenly deteriorated. The jail administration admitted him to the district hospital for treatment, where he died.

