Saharanpur (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Two workers died and four others were injured when a lintel being lifted using a jack collapsed here in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, police aid on Saturday,

A dozen workers were engaged in lifting the lintel in an old house in Dikka Kala area when the incident happened. Several workers were stuck in the debris.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI the contractor had installed several jacks under the house to raise the old lintel.

Suddenly the old wall slipped and the lintel collapsed and fell down. Half a dozen workers were buried under the debris, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Jain said other workers and villagers pulled out the men stuck buried under the debris and they were immediately taken to the primary health centre, where two of them were declared dead by doctors.

Shahjad (28) and Rajendra (23) died in the accident. Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)