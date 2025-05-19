Deoria (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man got electrocuted while repairing a low-tension power line in the Barhaj area of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday, police said.

At around 10 am, Akhilesh Prasad, a resident of Binovapuri Tola, climbed a ladder to reconnect the wire on a utility pole outside a house in the village, they said.

Supply from the Mahen feeder had been shut off at the time, but power was restored while Prasad was still working. He received a severe electric shock, suffered burns, and fell onto the road. Bystanders called an ambulance, but he died before he could reach hospital, the official said.

The local Barhaj police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

