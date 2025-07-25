Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A man claiming to be a Bajrang Dal activist has been arrested and sent to jail for obstructing a delivery executive who was attempting to hand-off a meat package in Siddhartha Vihar here, police said.

A video of the incident that took place on July 15 has surfaced on social media. In the video, two men are seen purportedly stopping the delivery executive and questioning him about the contents inside the package.

The delivery agent shows them a meat package along with other items, following which one of the man identifies himself as a Bajrang Dal worker and asks for the delivery boy's name.

The "activists" are then seen confronting and asking his him why even after being a Hindu he is delivering meat.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritesh Tripathi said, "An FIR regarding the matter was lodged on Wednesday. The accused, Manoj Verma, from Hindon Vihar, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday."

Further investigation in underway, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India's premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.)