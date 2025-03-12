Gonda (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A man who was recently married was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing his lover, an official said.

Police said the accused, Vinod Kumar Yadav (24), was in a relationship with the victim, Sakina (23) alias Haseena, for three years. When Yadav got married a few months ago, he requested Sakina to end the affair. However, she continued to contact him.

On the intervening night of March 9 and 10, he met her to convince her to end the affair. When she again refused, he slit her throat with a knife and fled the scene, said Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat.

On March 10, acting on information, police found the body of Sakina in a sugarcane field and sent it for post-mortem. The murder weapon was recovered, too, he added.

A case was registered, and Yadav was arrested based on the evidence, Rawat said.

