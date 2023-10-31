Kaushambi (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A woman has been arrested here for allegedly hacking her minor daughter to death as she was opposed to her relationship with a boy, police said on Monday.

After allegedly killing her 15-year-old daughter with an axe and dumping her body in a well with the help of other family members, Shivpati lodged a complaint at the Manjhanpur police station here saying her daughter had been kidnapped, SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Shivpati reported to the police on October 14 that her daughter who had gone to the fields for some work on October 2 had not returned home since then. Based on her complaint, a case of abduction was registered against unknown persons and a probe was launched, the SP said.

On October 26, villagers informed the police that they had spotted the body of a girl in a well in a field outside Tejvapur village. Shivpati identified the body to belong to her daughter, following which Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case, the police said.

However, certain evidence indicated Shivpati as the prime suspect and she was arrested for the murder on Monday, while her another minor daughter was apprehended. Her daughter-in-law Meera is absconding and efforts are on to nab her, they added.

On information provided by Shivpati, the axe and stick which were used in the murder have been recovered, the SP said, adding that a sack was also recovered, which was used to hide the body, the police said.

Srivastava said the accused told the police during interrogation that she had asked her daughter to not continue her relationship with a boy from the same village, however she did not agree.

Shivpati confessed that on the midnight of October 2, she, her other daughter and Meera allegedly killed the victim by hitting her with an axe and a stick. After the murder, they stuffed the body in a jute sack and dumped it in a well located on a field outside their village, the SP said.

To avoid suspicion from the police and people, the accused lodged a case of kidnapping, he added.

