Bhadohi (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) UP Police has arrested a woman from the Sambhar district of Rajasthan over the death of her husband and 14-month-old twin girls. She was absconding with her alleged lover for five months, police said.

She was arrested two days ago, police said.

Also Read | BR Gavai To Be 52nd CJI: From Bombay HC Judge to Becoming Next Chief Justice of India; All About Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Who Is Set To Succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

On November 24, 2024, Om Prakash Yadav (27) killed his twin daughters Priyanshi and Aanshi by poisoning their milk and then he hanged himself from a tree with a dupatta in the Bejwa village of Aurai police station area.

Om Prakash's wife Sangam Yadav had left the house on November 19 on the pretext of getting medicine and fled with her lover.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

A senior police officer said that after the incident, the deceased's father Rajaram Yadav had lodged a complaint against Sangam Yadav, his father Dayaram and alleged lover Omprakash on November 25 and a case was registered under various sections of the BNS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)