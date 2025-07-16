Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) In a major push for water conservation, the Uttar Pradesh government has successfully rejuvenated 50 rivers spanning 3,363 kilometres through the joint efforts under the Namami Gange programme and MGNREGA.

As part of the drive, small rivers and streams have been revived across 1,011 Ganga Gram Panchayats.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

According to an official statement, these water bodies were not only cleaned but also restored to their natural flow, leading to a noticeable rise in groundwater levels and easing water scarcity for local farmers.

In addition, 86 more projects have been identified under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for river cleaning, deepening, plantation, embankment construction, stream restoration and watershed development.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

The state government has also undertaken intensive plantation drives at 894 locations, especially along riverbanks. These trees help strengthen embankments and prevent soil erosion, the statement added.

The state has constructed and reinforced 3,388 ponds, significantly increasing water storage capacity in rural areas.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)