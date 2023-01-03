Noida, Jan 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Tuesday said it will launch a new version of its portal by May this year in order to facilitate users with improved experience in accessing the services of the portal.

Packed with new-age technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, 'Version 2.0' portal will also help in reducing time and efforts in resolving complaints, speeding up actions against defaulters and ensuring ease of service at optimum level, UP RERA said in a statement.

It was established in 2017 to regulate the fast-growing real estate sector, bring transparency, protect the interest of homebuyers and ensure speedy resolutions of disputes of consumers and builders.

"Taking into account the best practices adopted in different RERAs across the country and other similar bodies and both by adopting and upgrading thus far used technology practices, UP RERA 'Version 2.0' will be loaded with the leading-edge technologies,” it said.

The new version of the portal will have elements of optical character recognition, robotic process automation, application programming interface integration, e-office, digitisation, SaaS (Software as a service), power BI (business intelligence), AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and e-signing.

These elements will make Version 2.0 portal more user-friendly in terms of detailed information of how to use the portal and its functionalities, it added.

“This exercise is being performed to facilitate users with improved experience in accessing the services of the portal, reduced time and efforts in resolving complaints and speedy actions against defaulters and thus ensuring ease of service at optimum level. It is expected that UP-RERA web-portal Version 2.0 will be launched by May 2023,” it said.

