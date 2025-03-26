Ghaziabad, Mar 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by two of her minor friends, one of whom raped her in a graveyard here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when one of the accused called the girl near a water tank. When she reached there, the accused and his friend, who are also minors, forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a graveyard.

One of the accused raped her while his friend kept a watch on the commotion. When the survivor screamed for help, the accused stuffed her mouth with a cloth and beat her up, police said.

The accused also threatened to kill her if she complained to anybody. "The traumatized minor narrated her ordeal to the parents. They immediately rushed her to Niwari police station and lodged an FIR," Tiwari said.

Based on the survivor's complaint, police have registered a case against the two accused.

He added that the medical examination of the girl has been conducted and her statement has also been recorded before the magistrate.

The police are searching for the accused and they will be arrested soon, the DCP added.

