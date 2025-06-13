Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh continued to sear under hot weather conditions on Friday, with most places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has issued a forecast of rains accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated places across the state over the weekend.

Agra was the hottest place in the state at 45 degrees, followed by Jhansi at 44.9 degrees, Banda at 44.6 degrees and Kanpur at 44.5 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 30.5 degrees.

The heat is likely to be similar on Saturday in the city with a forecast of a partly cloudy sky during the day, the weather office said.

The IMD has also issued a warning of heatwaves at several places across the state and western UP to experience warm nights on Saturday.

While the average temperatures are expected to stay near the 40-degree mark, the IMD also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in both eastern and western UP over the weekend.

