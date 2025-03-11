Ballia (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A one-and-a-half-year-old boy here died after his neck got trapped in a brand new car's automatic window, his family said.

The incident happened on Monday, when Roshan Thakur, a resident of Chakia village, had gone with his family to a temple in Chandadih village to perform puja for their new Baleno car.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Roshan's brother Ravi Thakur said his nephew Reyansh was leaning out of the window, watching a monkey outside. When the car started, the automatic window rolled in, trapping his neck. The child lost consciousness, and the family rushed him to a hospital in Mau, where doctors declared him dead.

Ubhaon Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Singh said the family has not reported the incident to the police, but they have launched a probe in the matter.

