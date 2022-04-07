Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Chicago-based omni-fulfilment platform ShipBob on Thursday said it has appointed Pramod Jajoo as the senior vice president of Technology and Country Head.

The company also announced the launch of its Technology Innovation Hub in New Delhi.

Jajoo will lead ShipBob's expansion in India while overseeing all technology advancements the company will undertake in the country, the company said in a release.

Over the next few years, it plans to recruit over 150 technology professionals in India -- in the areas of engineering, product management, platforms, data sciences and analytics, it added.

ShipBob will continue to bring its remote-first philosophy to the market in India, as the company believes that flexibility in where you work enables people to perform their best -- both at work and at home, the release said.

The newly set-up technology innovation hub is the first of its kind facility for the company outside of the US, it said.

"Some of the world's finest technology and entrepreneurial talent is based out of India, and we are very excited to launch our first Technology Innovation Hub outside the United States to tap into this talent pool.

"The initiatives executed out of our India hub will service our global base of e-commerce brands and fulfilment partners, enabling their scale both in the US and internationally. We are also thrilled to welcome Pramod to ShipBob's leadership team,” said Harshal Wanjari, Chief Technology Officer at ShipBob.

He said Jajoo's experience will be instrumental in further expanding ShipBob's technology capabilities to meet the needs of the supply chain landscape and help it provide merchants around the world with fast and affordable supply chain, fulfilment and logistics products.

Jajoo brings over 30 years of diverse experience with him. Prior to joining ShipBob, he was a mentor and advisor to select startups and corporates, and is actively involved as an angel investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, said the release.

"I am excited about joining a group of people who are extremely passionate about the power of technology to bring a world-class fulfilment experience for our global e-commerce brands. I am also excited to lead ShipBob's India hub that will be talent-centric, helping build the most innovative products for streamlining the supply chain for our customers," said Jajoo.

Founded in 2014, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to supply chain and fulfilment capabilities.

It operates a global logistics network with 30 fulfilment centres across five countries, including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union and Australia.

