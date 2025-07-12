New Tehri, Jul 12 (PTI) Two students lost their lives after a tree fell on them during heavy rains in the Ghansali area of Tehri district, Uttarakhand, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at noon when the tree struck Aarav Bisht (16), a class 10 student and Mansi (14), a class 9 student, while they were returning home after school, Tehri District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt said.

Both students were residents of Nel Pilkhi village and studied in the Government Inter College, Ghumetidhar.

