Gopeshwar, Apr 8 (PTI) A teacher at a private school here has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student, police said on Tuesday.

In a police complaint, the girl's family claimed that she was touched inappropriately, molested and spoken to obscenely.

The accused was arrested late on Monday evening, police said, adding a case has been registered against the teacher under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

