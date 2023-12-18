Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar came out with some witty responses in Haryanvi when he shared some light moments with leaders of Khap panchayats during his visit to Haryana.

Dhankhar was in Haryana on Sunday to attend the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra.

The vice president along with his wife landed at the Ambala airbase on Sunday.

In Ambala, he met various Khap leaders in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who is also MLA from Ambala Cantt.

A video of the meeting was shared by the office of the vice president on X.

When Jhajjaram Chahal introduced himself as vice president of the Chahal Khap of Haryana, Dhankhar interrupted him, saying, "stop. One vice president is meeting another vice president," leaving everyone present there in splits.

When Dhankhar met Bhaleram Narwal, who introduced himself as the head of the Narwal Khap, he asked him, "what is your height?" In his reply, Bhaleram said, "six feet two inches."

Then Dhankhar replied back that his height is also six feet.

Another Khap leader Balbir Singh Chahal, who was from Jind district, told Dhankhar that he hailed from village Baroda.

Then Dhankhar pointed towards his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and said, "Inka gotra hai Baroda."

Another Khap leader Dalveer Narwar of Narwar Khap said that he was from Gohana. Then the V-P praised Gohana's jalebi and said that he himself had tasted it.

Referring to his Hisar visit in the past, the vice president said an elderly woman told him that she wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him how he made a Jat's son the vice president.

