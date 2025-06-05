New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday announced the expansion of its partnership with PwC India to scale up sustainability initiatives across its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Initially centred on biodiversity projects around Vedanta's Jharsuguda smelter, the partnership will now extend across all its operational regions and will also focus on decarbonisation, water positivity, and biodiversity conservation, marking a major step in integrating sustainability throughout the company's value chain, the company said in a statement.

"This collaboration with PwC exemplifies our unwavering dedication to driving sustainable growth and championing environmental stewardship. Anchored in robust ESG principles, we are actively working towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and supporting India's net zero vision for 2070," Vedanta Aluminium Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Kumar said.

Kumar further noted that "by addressing critical ecological challenges, improving operational efficiencies, and placing communities at the heart of our efforts, we aim to transform the global aluminium industry. Together, we are forging a path to a more sustainable planet and redefining what responsible business truly means."

