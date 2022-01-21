New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Vedanta on Friday said its aluminium vertical has launched a series of six short films featuring people from local communities who have braved adversities to create extraordinary and inspiring stories.

The series called 'People of Metal' is about the local communities based around the company's operations, it said.

The company's aluminium smelting and power plant operations are located in remote regions of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Vedanta CEO (Aluminium Business) Rahul Sharma said, "Vedanta strives to enable communities in, around and far beyond the areas where it operates, to become empowered and self-reliant participants in the economic progress of the country."

