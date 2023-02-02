Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) VFS Global on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with National Skill Development Corporation to provide employment and apprenticeship opportunities for Indians in the Middle East and North Africa.

"There is a global need to build a skilled and reliable talent pool, and organisations like ours, which are part of a people-oriented service industry, are highly dependent on upskilling and re-skilling. This is best done at a sector level with direct participation of employers, workers, governments and training providers," VFS Global founder and Chief Executive Officer Zubin Karkaria said in a statement.

Therefore, this association with NSDC is a defining one, and VFS Global is pleased to have such strong and able partners to help achieve its vision, Karkaria added.

The memorandum of understanding with NSDC is a step in this direction to provide on-ground work experience at VFS Global centres in nine countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International, said, "Our focus is on evolving an appropriate skill development framework that oversees better alignment in demand and supply, nationally and globally through skill upgradation and mapping the existing skills of our youth".

"This means, we need to focus on the employability of our youth, accelerating the demand for Indian skilled workforce in global markets."

