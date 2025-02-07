Kameshwar Chaupal, trustee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and former member of the Bihar Legislative Council, has passed away at the age of 68. He died at Delhi's Gangaram Hospital after battling illness for several days. Chaupal, known for his pivotal role in the Ram Mandir movement, laid the first brick for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 9, 1989. His contribution to the movement earned him the title of "Pratham Kar Sevak" from the Sangh. The grand consecration of Lord Shri Ram Lalla’s temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the movement that Chaupal helped shape. Notably, November 9 has been a historic date, with the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir also falling on this day. Acharya Satyendra Das Health Update: Ayodhya Ram Temple Head Priest Admitted to UP’s SGPGI Hospital After Brain Stroke, Critical.

