New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Friday announced it has secured an order to supply 1GW of solar modules.

Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol N-Type TOPCON Glass-to-Glass Modules (580Wp and above) to fulfill the order, a company statement said.

The modules are designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, making them ideal for large-scale solar installations.

The modules will be deployed in Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan as part of JSW Neo Energy Ltd's renewable energy initiative.

Manufacturing of the modules will be undertaken at Vikram Solar's state-of-the-art facilities in Falta (West Bengal) and Oragadam, (Chennai), ensuring high-quality production standards.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar said in the statement, "With this order win, we aim to demonstrate our technical expertise and leadership in module manufacturing, specifically with our advanced Hypersol N-Type TOPCON Glass-to-Glass Modules (580Wp and above).”

Vikram Solar Ltd is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specialising in efficient PV module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with a cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW as of March 31, 2024.

