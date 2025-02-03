New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Infrastructure developer Welspun Enterprises on Monday reported a 4 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 77 crore in the December quarter.

It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 80 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

However, its total income rose 22 per cent to Rs 919 crore against Rs 754 crore a year ago.

During the April-December period, the company's PAT rose 3 per cent to Rs 248 crore compared to Rs 242 crore in the nine-month period a year ago.

In 9M FY25, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 2,563 crore, up 25 per cent year-on-year over Rs 2,051 crore.

While EBITDA rose 14 per cent to Rs 523 crore during the nine-month period from Rs 460 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company completed an acquisition of 9.99 per cent in Welspun Michigan Engineers Ltd, increasing its total stake to 60 per cent.

"We have continued the momentum from the second quarter, and delivered the highest ever first 9 months consolidated revenue of Rs 2,563 crore," Sandeep Garg, Managing Director of Welspun Enterprises, said.

Further, Garg said, "Our performance along with consolidated order book of Rs 14,500 crore gives us a visibility consolidated EBITDA of Rs 700 crore for FY25."

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL), part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on water, wastewater and transport segments.

