Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Tuesday named Sunil Kumar Yadav as the new superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district.

Yadav, who was the SP of the state's Special Task Force (STF), replaced Indira Mukherjee, according to an order.

Also Read | New Renault Kwid 1.0-Litre RXL Variants Launched at Rs 4.16 Lakh; India Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Mukherjee was named as the new SP of the state STF, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)